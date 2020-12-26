Left Menu
As many as 970 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from different parts of the world including Europe and the Middle-East on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 970 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from different parts of the world including Europe and the Middle-East on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Of them, 489 were quarantined in the city.

The passengers arrived by eight international flights during the day. Since the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK, institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for all arrivals from Europe and the Middle-East.

Three out of eight flights arrived from Europe and Middle East countries, carrying a total of 120 passengers. Of them, 32 were kept in institutional quarantine in Mumbai. Six passengers were exempted, said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

''Two people were above 80 years of age, two were pregnant ladies and two others were exempted on account of medical emergency,'' he said. The rest were allowed to travel to other states. Flights from the UK have already been suspended.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

970 passengers arrive at Mumbai int airport, 489 quarantined

As many as 970 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from different parts of the world including Europe and the Middle-East on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of them, 489 were quarantined in the cit...

