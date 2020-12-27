6 injured in bus accident near Mumbai-Pune Expressway exit

Six people were injured after a busskidded off the road near Kiwale exit on the Mumbai-PuneExpressway on Sunday, police said

The private bus was on its way from Sangli to Thanefor a marriage function when the driver lost control of thevehicle, an official said

''Six people were injured and have been hospitalized,including one who requires ICU treatment. The driver of thebus has been booked,'' he added.