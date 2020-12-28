Left Menu
Kuwait won't extend suspension of flights, will open borders - cabinet

Kuwait will not extend its decision to suspend flights beyond Jan. 1 and will open its land and sea borders the next day, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:06 IST
Kuwait will not extend its decision to suspend flights beyond Jan. 1 and will open its land and sea borders the next day, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday. Last week, Kuwait had suspended all commercial flights and closed its land and sea borders until Jan. 1, the government communications office said, over fears about a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

After a cabinet meeting on Monday, in which the health minister confirmed that no new variants of coronavirus have been discovered in Kuwait until this date, the cabinet decided it will not extend the suspension of flights or keep its borders closed. The cabinet decided to open the land and sea ports daily, as of Saturday Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus, the cabinet added.

