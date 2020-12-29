Left Menu
Development News Edition

416 Europe, West Asia returnees sent to quarantine centres

As many as 934 travellers landed at the Mumbai airport from Europe and West Asia on Monday and 416 of them were sent to institutional quarantine in the metropolis, a civic official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:23 IST
416 Europe, West Asia returnees sent to quarantine centres

As many as 934 travellers landed at the Mumbai airport from Europe and West Asia on Monday and 416 of them were sent to institutional quarantine in the metropolis, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said these 934 travellers came in 13 flights from different destinations in Europe and West Asia.

He said 416of them were kept under institutional quarantine in the city, while 479 sent to other states. Thirty-eight passengers were exempted from compulsory quarantine rules for various reasons like pregnancy, advanced age and carrying small kids, he said.

One passenger travelled back to the county from where he had arrived after landing at the airport, the official said but did not disclose details about him. Meanwhile, the civic body of Mumbai on Sunday amended the earlier SOPs about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries, including Britain, and West Asia, and brought them in line with Maharashtra government rules.

As per the amended SOPs, such travellers will have to stay in an institutional quarantine facility for seven days and another week in home quarantine, instead of earlier 14-day institutional quarantine..

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'He was not on our radar': authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his sui...

Be prepared for another, more severe pandemic: WHO officials

The next pandemic may be more severe, said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO Emergencies Program, adding that we need get our act together, because we live on a fragile planet, and in an increasingly complex society. Lets honour those weve l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit

Wall Street was on track to close at record highs on Monday, but crude prices lost ground as long-awaited pandemic relief and Brexit trade deals fueled investors risk appetite.U.S. equities followed the example of their European counterpart...

Three French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday -Elysee

Three French soldiers died while in operation in Mali on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.The soldiers, on a mission in the southern region of Hombori, were par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020