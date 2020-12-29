13 wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

At least 13 wagons of a goods train derailed inside a tunnel between Jarati and Maliguda railway stations in Odisha's Koraput district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place early in the morning in the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway zone, when the train was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul, they said.

Though there is no report of any casualty, the railway track has been damaged, the officials said. Restoration work is underway, they said, adding, train services between Koraput and Visakhapatnam were disrupted.