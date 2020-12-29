Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

At least 13 wagons of a goods train derailed inside a tunnel between Jarati and Maliguda railway stations in Odishas Koraput district on Tuesday, officials said. Restoration work is underway, they said, adding, train services between Koraput and Visakhapatnam were disrupted.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:00 IST
13 wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

At least 13 wagons of a goods train derailed inside a tunnel between Jarati and Maliguda railway stations in Odisha's Koraput district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place early in the morning in the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway zone, when the train was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul, they said.

Though there is no report of any casualty, the railway track has been damaged, the officials said. Restoration work is underway, they said, adding, train services between Koraput and Visakhapatnam were disrupted.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran starts human testing of first domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate, state media reported on Tuesday, which Tehran says could help it defeat the pandemic despite U.S. sanctions interfering with its ability to import vaccines. Setad,...

Realme UI 2.0 Early Access application opens for Realme X2 Pro / Realme 7

Realme has opened the application channel for the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for Realme X2 Pro and Realme 7 users, allowing a few of them to experience the new features of the companys latest custom skin based on Android 11 ahead of...

Tessa Thompson confirms Michael B Jordan will direct 'Creed 3'

Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that her Creed co-star Michael B Jordan will direct the third installment in the sports drama film series. There were reports that Jordan will both reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed and also helm the ...

Coronavirus brought tourism to its knees in 2020

The year 2020 exposed the vulnerability of our cultural heritage which is dependent on tourism for its survival and forced the government to look at alternatives to keep not just the sites and monuments alive, but also to position India as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020