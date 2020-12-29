Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece hoping for tourism recovery from summer 2021 after pandemic slump

Greece's tourism sector is expected to recover next summer following a dramatic fall in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, a senior industry official said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:54 IST
Greece hoping for tourism recovery from summer 2021 after pandemic slump
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece's tourism sector is expected to recover next summer following a dramatic fall in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, a senior industry official said on Tuesday. Tourism is the main driver of Greece's economy, accounting for about 20% of its output and employing one in five workers.

How the sector fares is crucial for the country which emerged from its third international bailout in 2018 after a decade-long debt crisis. Yannis Retsos, head of the country's tourism confederation (SETE), said tourism revenues this year had reached 4 billion euros, down from 18 billion in 2019, due to global travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Greece expects its economy to shrink by about 10 percent this year and is pinning its hopes in the second half of 2021 for an economic recovery. "We need to wait for the second half of the year to see some sort of action in tourism," Retsos told a Greek radio station.

"Anything we see from May on would be a very positive surprise," he said. Based on the latest official data from the Bank of Greece, tourism arrivals fell 76% in the January-to-October period.

Greece has reported 135,931 infections since it documented its first case in February and 4,672 deaths. The country has been in a nationwide lockdown since early November and allowed only hair salons and bookstores to reopen for the Christmas season.

Also Read: Greek PM expects COVID-19 vaccination to start Dec. 27

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three Central farm laws. Addressing a press conference, he said the deci...

Rupee logs fourth straight gains, rises 7 paise against US dollar

Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 73.42 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid heavy buying in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund inflows. A weaker greenback in the overseas market...

Food & Consumer Affairs Min completes herculean tasks in COVID times

It was a herculean task to provide free food grains to over 80 crore poor people, and the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Ministry successfully implemented the task for eight months in a row as a COVID relief measure during t...

Germany's GNA Biosolutions offers new quick coronavirus test

Biotech firm GNA Biosolutions said on Tuesday it has received emergency use approval from Germans health authority for its quick COVID-19 test that it says is as reliable as widely-used PCR tests but delivers results almost as quickly as an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020