We Founder Circle plans to invest Rs 44 cr in start-ups in next fiscal

Investment platform We Founder Circle on Tuesday said it plans to facilitate investment of Rs 44 crore in Indian start-ups in 2021-22. The entity claimed to have invested around USD 400,000 (around Rs 3 crore) in eight start-ups within 100 days. ''We have already invested over USD 400K in 100 days, which highlights the significance of the model that we have launched. By fiscal 2021-22 end we plan to facilitate funds worth USD 6 million (Rs 44 crore),'' We Founder Circle (WFC) CEO Neeraj Tyagi said in a statement. ''We are already in aggressive talks with the startups and aim at watering the fundraise field to the best of our abilities,'' Tyagi said. Startups founders like Ankit Mehrotra of DineOut, Ashutosh of Beardo, Deepak Tuli of Goibibo, Deepak Sahni of Healthians, Akash of Zypp, Kushang of SupplyNote, Rohit Raj of Chatrbox have joined the founders-backing-founders community by WFC.

''In the current times, it is more relevant to strengthen the founders community and facilitate the funds to the startups having the potential to grow. Especially the early-stage startups that are fighting to hold on tight. Hence, we at We Founder Circle are focussing on this segment through the founder-backing-founder model. The basic idea is to grow in a holistic manner,'' Tyagi said. The platform claims to be in talks with over 30 startups and aims at going on a funding spree in the first half of 2021.