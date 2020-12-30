For the 10th Anniversary Pantum Plans Significant Expansion in the Indian Market

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a developer and manufacturer of laser printers and printing solutions, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Committed to offering consumers the best there is, the company is enhancing its product series, as its business in India continues to expand. Pantum will launch the Elite Series in 2021, including the first color laser printer model as well as its fastest high-end A4 laser printer with the speed up to 40 pages per minute in the India market. Aiming at customers like large enterprise work groups and governments, Elite Series is designed to be of high velocity and efficiency with robust metal frame structure. It is combined with other essential highlights of large monthly duty cycle, powerful paper tray, high-yield toner cartridge, etc. The launch of Elite Series not only further fills Pantum's gap of high-end products in marketing and adds extra values to partners with a more complete product line. It also provides users with more options, comprehensively satisfying their different demands.

''2020 is the 10th anniversary of Pantum, and it also marks two years since our entry into the Indian market,'' said Michael Qin, sales director of Pantum. ''While this year's COVID-19 pandemic impacted the business environment in the country, Pantum leverages its brand and product strengths to achieve continued business success. To better serve the needs of local users, ten star products have been mindfully selected and launched in the Indian market. Most notably, the best-selling P2500, M6502, and M7102 series have been extremely well-received by users.'' Since its entry to the India market, Pantum has continuously optimized its local services. As of today, Pantum is present in more than 20 states across India, with 1,200 sales outlets and more than 40 service sites covering key cities. Pantum also enjoys a cooperation with the well-known Indian after-sales service organization Wipro, providing a national after-sales network, a national after-sales hotline, and on-site printer repair services. All their customers enjoy free one-year warranty services. Furthermore, Pantum plans to partner with the country's leading chain electronics stores, expanding its presence to more customers. Pantum's ambitious plans also include 100 authorized retailers in the pipeline, to be signed in 2021. To date, it has completed nearly 40 percent of the relevant contacts, and will provide decoration and material support for these stores to enhance and optimize the Pantum brand identity. Not only will these franchised stores enjoy Pantum's preferential policies, but they will also organize joint activities for users with Facebook.

''Pantum will continue to optimize our product offering and deepen our presence in the country, increasing local partnerships and enhancing customer service support through our growing franchise network. The company looks forward to collecting more user feedback to deliver even more exceptional products and capture new opportunities in the market,'' Michael added. About Pantum Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with current global footprints in more than 80 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to Indian customers through its cost-effective products, premium services.

