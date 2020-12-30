Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations

The police have also instructed the housing societies in the city to avoid holding any public celebration of the New Year during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also ordered that the terraces of buildings be kept shut during this period, he said.The police have urged the people to celebrate the New Year in a simple manner.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:55 IST
Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The police in Maharashtra's Thane have decided to shut several key flyovers in the city during the New Year celebrations in a bid to curb accidents caused due to rash or drunken driving, an official said on Wednesday. The police have also instructed the housing societies in the city to avoid holding any public celebration of the New Year during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also ordered that the terraces of buildings be kept shut during this period, he said.

''The police have urged the people to celebrate the New Year in a simple manner. People have been asked to avoid going out and crowding. We have decided to keep several important flyovers in the city from late Thursday night till the early hours of Friday to keep in check incidents of rash or drunken driving,'' the official said. ''Similarly, the housing societies have been asked not to hold any New Year celebrations and keep the terraces shut so that nobody gathers there,'' he added.

The city police has decided to put in place heavy bandobast during the New Year celebrations. All the DCPs in the commissionerate, 17 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 128 inspectors, 150 assistant police inspectors or sub-inspectors, 3,500 other policemen, 950 female police personnel will be on bandobast duty during the New Year celebrations, an official release said.

Besides, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 300 home guards, among other staff, have also been roped in to avoid any law and order situation during this period, it said. The police will also keep a vigil outside bars, restaurants and other such places.

Starting last week, the Maharashtra government imposed night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am in municipal corporation limits in the state till January 5.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain

West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The patient, the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, ...

Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made ...

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety: Don't give up

Veteran film and stage actor Anthony Hopkins on Wednesday marked 45 years of sobriety and shared a message of hope especially aimed towards the younger audience members afflicted with alcohol andor substance abuse. The Oscar winner took to ...

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations

The police in Maharashtras Thane have decided to shut several key flyovers in the city during the New Year celebrations in a bid to curb accidents caused due to rash or drunken driving, an official said on Wednesday. The police have also in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020