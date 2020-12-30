Left Menu
Bank of Baroda launches digital lending platform aimed at paperless process for retail customers

Bank of Baroda, the country's third-largest public sector bank, has launched the digital lending platform, which enables prospective retail loan seekers to get loans digitally through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:14 IST
BOB CMYK. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] December 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bank of Baroda, the country's third-largest public sector bank, has launched the digital lending platform, which enables prospective retail loan seekers to get loans digitally through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice. Pre-approved Micro Personal Loan is offered to existing selected customers to shop anything through offline/online partner channels and pay later in easy EMIs. Customers can also avail of the amount into their Savings bank account and convert it to EMIs from 3 to 18 months through m-Connect+ (Bank's mobile banking app) in 60 seconds.

"The primary objective is to provide exceptional customer experience, personalized customer journeys and scales the lending business through digitization. Bank has attempted to digitize itself internally by building a high-performing, innovative environment, which has allowed banks to reduce time-to-market for their products. Bank envisages to outpace the banking industry growth by 1.50 times at CAGR of 16 per cent over next five years by adopting digital-first lending approach across retail, MSME and agriculture segments," said Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director. Further, the digital lending platform provides 'In-Principle approval' for Home Loan, Car loan and Personal Loan in 30 minutes without human intervention. The digital loan process is done from the various sources of the loan applicant's financial profile and the applicant will get 'In-Principle approval' in four simple steps. The prospective applicants can avail the facility through multiple channels - website, mobile banking, internet banking and social media as well.

The bank will offer 'Online Loan against Fixed Deposits' through a digital lending platform, which enables the Fixed Deposit customers to avail loans against their Online FD instantly through mobile banking and net banking facility. With the launch of the digital lending platform, Bank believes that personal loan disbursements will be completely digitized first followed by MSME and Agriculture disbursements. As such bank envisages that the digital share of disbursement in retail lending will grow to 74 per cent over five years.

"We endeavour to accelerate our digital journey and continue to invest and innovate to transform banks into a completely digitised organisation. Digital lending platform will help the Bank to double the non-corporate book by 2025," said Dr Ramjass Yadav, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda. "Our aim is to reposition existing operating models with a 'Digital First' model and to achieve this, we will rapidly launch new products to serve our increasingly digital customer base," said Akhil Handa, Head- Fintech, Mobility and Digital Lending Dept Bank of Baroda.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

