Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank appoints new CHRO, CFO

Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anurag Adlakha who is currently the group Chief Financial Officer as the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:46 IST
Yes Bank appoints new CHRO, CFO
The private sector lender has raised Rs 15,000 crore though a follow-on public offer, significantly improving its capital position. Image Credit: ANI

Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anurag Adlakha who is currently the group Chief Financial Officer as the new Chief Human Resources Officer. He takes over from Deodutta Kurane who is due to retire shortly. Niranjan Banodkar will take over the position of group CFO. Both these appointments will be effective from January 1.

Adlakha is a seasoned banker and has been with reputed banks for over two decades. He has also had a ring-side view of developments at Yes Bank over the past year-and-a-half. Banodkar who is currently the head of strategy is a chartered accountant with 17 years of experience and has been associated with Yes Bank for the past 15 years. He was very closely involved with Yes Bank's successful follow-on public offering earlier in the year.

"I am very confident that both these appointments will significantly benefit Yes Bank," said Managing Director and CEO Prashant Kumar.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After navigating pandemic shocks, MoPSW sets sail for Ramayana cruise, increased ship recycling works

As the government navigated shockwaves of the coronavirus pandemic this year, Indian ports facilitated more than one lakh crew changes as well as extended various regulatory concessions for stakeholders and going into 2020, a Ramayana cruis...

Haryana minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital and will stay at home on oxygen support. I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support, Vij informed...

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

The Czech Republic has allowed the squeezing of an extra dose from COVID-19 vaccine vials supplied by Pfizer and BioNTech, taking advantage of a reserve amount put into the vials by the maker, the Health Ministry said.Under standard rules, ...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020