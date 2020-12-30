Left Menu
Sensex closes 133 points up after volatile session

Equity benchmark indices on Wednesday extended their winning streak to sixth straight day after bouncing between gains and losses through the trading session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:16 IST
UltraTech Cement closed 4.4 pc up to close at Rs 5,374 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices on Wednesday extended their winning streak to sixth straight day after bouncing between gains and losses through the trading session. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 133 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 47,746 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 49 points or 0.33 per cent to 13,982.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto up by 1.3 per cent, metal by 1.2 per cent and realty by 1 per cent. Among stocks, UltraTech Cement was the top winner with gains of 4.4 per cent to close at Rs 5,374 per share. Eicher Motors gained by 2.4 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 2.1 per cent and Mahindra & Mahindra by 1.7 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Grasim, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints. However, banking stocks fell with IndusInd Bank losing by 1.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 1 per cent and State Bank of India by 0.8 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, too, traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares hit a record high as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year.

Hong Kong shares gained by 0.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite index advanced by 0.99 per cent. Japan's Nikkei closed a bit lower by 0.04 per cent. (ANI)

