Full Mumbai train services depend on COVID-19 trend: Tope

Currently, only certain categories of commuters, including those providing essential services, and women, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass in view of the coronavirus pandemic.If COVID-19 cases are not spiralling,a decision on resumption of suburban services for all will be taken.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A decision on allowing general commuters to board suburban trains in Mumbai will be taken after considering the trend of COVID-19 cases in New Year, Maharashtra health Minister RajeshTope said on Wednesday. Currently, only certain categories of commuters, including those providing essential services, and women, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

''If (COVID-19) cases are not spiralling,a decision on resumption of suburban services (for all) will be taken. The government is keeping a close watch on the situation,'' he said. ''We understand suburban train services are the lifeline of Mumbai and a decision will be taken after considering how the positive cases are rising,'' Tope said.

The suburban train services, used by nearly 80 lakh commuters daily in pre-COVID-19-era, were closed in March-end when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The local trains, with COVID-19 protocols, were opened gradually for essential services employees and later more categories of travellers were added, but full-scale operations still remain suspended.

