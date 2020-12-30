Left Menu
Azharuddin, three others escape unhurt in road accident near Ranthambore

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escaped unhurt on Wednesday when an SUV in which he was travelling along with three other people overturned in Sawai Madhopur district, said police.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:26 IST
Former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escaped unhurt on Wednesday when an SUV in which he was travelling along with three other people overturned in Sawai Madhopur district, said police. The three other passengers too escaped unhurt but an employee of an eatery near which the SUV overturned received minor injuries, said SHO Chandrabhan Singh of Soorwal police station.

Singh said the vehicle overturned into a field and hit the benches of the adjoining eatery. An eatery worker, who was cleaning dishes, too was hurt in the incident. Soon after the incident, the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital while Azharuddin and his companions resumed their journey for Ranthambore in another vehicle. “There were a total of four persons in the vehicle and they all left the place in another vehicle,” Sawai Madhopur Circle Officer Narayan Tiwari said.

