Left Menu
Development News Edition

India delivers relief material to flood affected people of Cambodia

The ship arrived at Cambodias Sihanoukville port on Tuesday and the relief materials were handed over to the Cambodian authorities at a ceremony on Wednesday, according to the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.Another glorious chapter was written today in the age-old civilisational and friendly relations between India and Cambodia when Indian naval ship INS Kiltan delivered 15 tons of flood relief material containing 3,000 flood relief kits for the flood affected people in Cambodia, the embassy said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:26 IST
India delivers relief material to flood affected people of Cambodia

India on Wednesday delivered 15 tons of relief material to Cambodia for its flood affected people, in reflection of the importance New Delhi attaches to its relations with the Southeast Asian nation. The relief materials were delivered by Indian naval ship INS Kiltan. The ship arrived at Cambodia's Sihanoukville port on Tuesday and the relief materials were handed over to the Cambodian authorities at a ceremony on Wednesday, according to the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

''Another glorious chapter was written today in the age-old civilisational and friendly relations between India and Cambodia when Indian naval ship INS Kiltan delivered 15 tons of flood relief material containing 3,000 flood relief kits for the flood affected people in Cambodia,'' the embassy said in a statement. It said INS Kiltan was welcomed at the Sinhanoukville port by Indian diplomats as well as officials from Royal Cambodian Navy The relief materials were handed over to Hang Samoeun, Permanent Vice President of the National Committee for Disaster Management at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian diplomat B Subba Rao said that the assistance in the form of flood relief material is an indication of the importance India attaches to Cambodia as an extended neighbour and a reliable partner, the statement said. In his address, Samoeun recalled the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and thanked the government of India for their kind gesture to help the flood affected people of Cambodia, it said.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin hopes Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up cooperation in 2021

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed hope that next year Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up constructive bilateral cooperation as well as coordinating efforts to address topical issues on the regional and...

Biden picks Hicks to be first female deputy defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Kathleen Hicks to be his deputy defense secretary, making her the first woman to hold the position if she is confirmed by the Senate. Hicks, who is leading the Bidens transition team at the D...

3 terrorists killed in encounter near J-K's Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Hokersar area near Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. An operation was launched by security forces on December 29 near Hokersar where the terrorists hurled a grenade on the searching party an...

J-K police say 3 militants killed in encounter; families claim they were not involved in militancy

Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed three militants in an overnight encounter in the citys Parimpora area but families of the slain youths said they had no connection with militancy and that two of them were students. The families fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020