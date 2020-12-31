Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on borrowed time as U.S. twin deficits balloon

The dollar was ending 2020 in a downward spiral on Thursday with investors wagering a global economic recovery will suck money into riskier assets even as the U.S. has to borrow ever more to fund its swelling twin deficits. The euro stood at $1.2291, having hit its highest since April 2018 with a gain of almost 10% for the year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 09:57 IST
FOREX-Dollar on borrowed time as U.S. twin deficits balloon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar was ending 2020 in a downward spiral on Thursday with investors wagering a global economic recovery will suck money into riskier assets even as the U.S. has to borrow ever more to fund its swelling twin deficits.

The euro stood at $1.2291, having hit its highest since April 2018 with a gain of almost 10% for the year. The next stops for the bull train are $1.2413 and $1.2476, on the way to the 2018 peak at $1.2555. The dollar was lying at 103.15 yen, but managed to hold above the December low of 102.86.

It also fell against the Chinese yuan, breachingh 6.4900 for the first time since mid-2018, though Chinese banks were later reported to be buying dollars to limit the drop. Sterling held gains after lawmakers approved a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, stretching as far as $1.3641 a level unseen since May 2018.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar had sunk to 89.643 , having touched it lowest since April 2018. That left it down 7.2% on the year, and no less than 13% on the 102.99 peak hit during the market mayhem of mid-March. The next target is 89.277 and then 88.251, which was the absolute low in 2018.

The prospect of a brighter 2021 has lessened the need for the safe-haven dollar, while burnishing the attraction of riskier assets especially in emerging markets. Bears have also resurrected the "twin deficits" excuse for shorting the dollar - that the explosion in the budget and trade deficits means more dollars being printed and moved abroad.

From this perspective the new U.S. stimulus bill is dollar negative as it adds to the nation's debt, and President-elect Joe Biden is promising a lot more next year. The country is also haemorrhaging dollars on its trade account where the deficit on goods hit a record $84.8 billion in November as imports surged past pre-pandemic levels.

Likewise, the current account deficit widened to a 12-year high in the third quarter and there was a large shortfall in net financial transactions as Americans borrowed more from abroad. In contrast, the European Union runs a huge current account surplus, largely thanks to Germany, so there is a natural inflow to euros through trade.

"The U.S. dependence on foreign savings is increasing and at 3.4% of GDP, it is approaching a danger zone where it will become increasingly difficult to attract savings without further dollar weakness, or higher interest rates," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX at Deutsche, in a note. "The deterioration in the 'twin deficits' will do nothing to improve USD sentiment, even if it does not as yet justify extreme USD undershooting either."

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine

A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee. Aurora Medical Center first reported on...

2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries muted by virus

This New Years Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year theyd prefer to forget. Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its pro...

Spurs' Becky Hammon first woman to direct NBA team

Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovichs ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 356...

Telangana adds 415 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to

Telangana recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,86,354, while the death toll rose to 1,541 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accoun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020