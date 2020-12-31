Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks fall on wider lockdowns; Britain exits EU's orbit

London stocks fell in thin trade on Thursday as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country, and as it exits the European Union's orbit for an uncertain Brexit future.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:53 IST
London stocks fall on wider lockdowns; Britain exits EU's orbit

London stocks fell in thin trade on Thursday as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country, and as it exits the European Union's orbit for an uncertain Brexit future. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 1.6%, on course to end the year down more than 14% and underperforming its European peers by a wide margin on concerns about Brexit and a surge in virus cases.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, was down 0.6%, falling for a second consecutive session. The United Kingdom exits the European Union at the stroke of midnight in Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when Britain leaves de-facto membership that continued after it formally left the bloc on Jan. 31.

Real estate agent Countrywide jumped 14% after accepting realty management firm Connells Ltd's sweetened buyout offer, which gives it an enterprise value of about 223.1 million pounds ($304.06 million).

Also Read: German business morale, vaccine optimism help European stocks rebound

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2020: A year of political turbulence, pandemic, natural calamity for Bengal

Notwithstanding the surge in COVID-19 cases and a super cyclone that left a trail of destruction in its wake, West Bengals political cauldron was on the boil through 2020, with the ruling TMC and BJP crossing swords at the drop of a hat, st...

Norwegian rescuers hunt for 10 missing after landslide

Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day. Another 10 people ...

NZ vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan hails 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toe

Pakistan stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan praised aggressive New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner after he bowled with an injured toe in the first Test. Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe, played a key role in New Zealands thrilling 101-run w...

Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh

Dealers of precious metals and stones will henceforth have to maintain records of cash transactions worth Rs 10 lakh or more cumulatively with a single customer. The Finance Ministry has notified such dealers in precious metals and stones a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020