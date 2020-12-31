Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL48 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Fiscal deficit touches 135.1 pc of FY21 target at November-end New Delhi; The Union government's fiscal deficit soared to Rs 10.75 lakh crore, or 135.1 per cent of the 2020-21 Budget Estimates (BE), at the end of November 2020, mainly on account of low realisation of revenue due to disruption in business activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. DEL65 BIZ-LDALL EPFO-INTEREST EPFO begins crediting 8.5 pc interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Fri New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has retained 8.5 per cent interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier, and also began crediting the same into their accounts on Thursday.

DEL50 BIZ-INFRA Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6 pc in Nov New Delhi: Contracting for the ninth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6 per cent in November, mainly due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement. DEL56 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.07 against US dollar Mumbai: Rising for the sixth straight session, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar on the last day of the year on Thursday, supported by a weak American currency and rise in risk appetite.

DEL53 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty end flat on last trading day of 2020; close year with 15 pc gains Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed almost flat on the last trading day of 2020 on Thursday, capping off a tumultuous year with handsome gains of around 15 per cent. DEL25 BIZ-INTEREST-SAVING-SCHEMES Interest rate on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes unchanged for Q4 New Delhi: The government on Thursday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the January-March quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.

DCM30 BIZ-ONION-RETAIL PRICE Nationwide average retail price of onions down 60% since last year: Govt New Delhi: All-India average retail price of onions has dropped by 60 per cent this year to Rs 40 per kg on timely government interventions to boost the supply, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Thursday. DCM20 BIZ-TAX Over 4.73 cr ITRs filed till Dec 30 for 2019-20 New Delhi: Over 4.73 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal 2019-20 have been filed till December 30, amid the government extending the deadline for filing ITR till January 10 for individuals.

DCM41 BIZ-YEAR-WEALTH Investor wealth grows a mammoth Rs 32.49 lakh cr in pandemic-hit 2020 New Delhi: Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 on the back of smart returns in the stock market which had a roller-coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic. DCM17 BIZ-FDI FDI equity inflow up 21% to USD 35.3 bn in April-Oct : DPIIT New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India grew 21 per cent to USD 35.33 billion during April-October period of the current financial year, according to an official data. DEL36 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 235; silver jumps Rs 273 New Delhi: Gold prices gained Rs 235 to Rs 49,675 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

PTI SHW SHW.