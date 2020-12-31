Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank raises Rs 1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds

In the second quarter ended September 2020, the bank reported 28 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 444 crore compared to Rs 616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:04 IST
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,635 cr through AT-1 bonds
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,635 crore through issuance of additional tier-I bonds

"Canara Bank has raised capital by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1)bonds to the tune of Rs 1,635 crore at 8.50 per cent coupon on December 31, 2020," a release said. This will help the lender increase its capital adequacy ratio

As at September-end 2020, the bank's capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 12.77 per cent. Out of this, tier-I was 9.54 per cent and tier-II was 3.23 per cent. In the second quarter ended September 2020, the bank reported 28 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 444 crore compared to Rs 616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.The Commission, which coordinates...

Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson

Talismanic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it is surprising and humbling to leapfrog star Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Williamson 890 gained 13 rating points ...

Ensure implementation of Kisan Kalyan Mission: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under ...

Global pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage

Disease, mutinies and uncharted waters nearly sabotaged the global circumnavigation of the expedition led by Portuguese mariner Ferdinand Magellan. Five centuries later, the pandemic looms as a Spanish navy tall ship sails to commemorate th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020