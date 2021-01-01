Left Menu
Development News Edition

Escorts tractor sales jump 88 pc to 7,733 units in Dec

The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 7,230 units as against 3,806 units in December 2019, up 90 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing. Escorts said post lockdown, this is the first month where the company could supply as per demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 10:00 IST
Escorts tractor sales jump 88 pc to 7,733 units in Dec

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020. The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 7,230 units as against 3,806 units in December 2019, up 90 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing. Escorts said post lockdown, this is the first month where the company could supply as per demand of customers, some of whom waited long to get their preferred tractor brand. ''Going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of continued growth and we do not expect any significant supply-demand gaps. Rising inflation, however, continues to be a worry,'' the company said.

Exports last month grew to 503 units compared with 308 units in December 2019..

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,945

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,945 on Friday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.Six more people have re...

Escorts tractor sales jump 88 pc to 7,733 units in Dec

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020. The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at ...

Reliance Infra completes sale of Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr

Reliance Infra on Friday announced completion of sale of its Delhi-Agra DA toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore. In a regulatory filing, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has completed the sale of its 100 per c...

Damage to mobile towers: Punjab governor to summon CS, DGP

Taking a note of damage to over 1,600 mobile towers during farmers protest against the Centres laws, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to summon the states chief secretary and director general of police DGP to seek a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021