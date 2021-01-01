NCC bags orders worth Rs 8,980 cr in December

Left Menu
Infrastructure firm NCC on Friday said it has received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from government agencies. NCC has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore exclusive of GST in the month of December, 2020, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 10:30 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Infrastructure firm NCC on Friday said it has received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from government agencies. These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company added

Shares of NCC were trading 3.90 per cent higher at Rs 59.90 apiece on the BSE.

