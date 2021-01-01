Left Menu
Antony Waste Handling Cell shares list with over 38 pc premium

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell on Friday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of more than 38 per cent against its issue price of Rs 315. The stock listed at Rs 430, a gain of 36.50 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 11:27 IST
Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell on Friday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of more than 38 per cent against its issue price of Rs 315. The stock listed at Rs 430, a gain of 36.50 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. As the trade progressed, it jumped to a high of Rs 492.75, reflecting sharp gains of 56.42 per cent.

At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 436.10, up 38.44 per cent. Its market valuation was at Rs 1,309.70 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 300-crore initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15 times last month. Price range for the offer was at Rs 313-315 per share. Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited were the managers to the offer.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

