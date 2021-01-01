Left Menu
Over 1,300 challans issued on New Year's Eve in Delhi

The Delhi Police issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Years Eve across the national capital, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking.The total number of challans issued is 1,336, and 221 vehicles were towed away, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

The Delhi Police issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Year's Eve across the national capital, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking.

The total number of challans issued is 1,336, and 221 vehicles were towed away, they said. Police said traffic congestion and violations noted were much less this time.

