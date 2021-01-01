Left Menu
MG Motor sales increase 33 pc to 4,010 units in December

The company sold 3,430 units of Hector, 458 units of Gloster and 122 units of ZS electric vehicles last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 12:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Friday said its sales rose by 33 per cent to 4,010 units in December, 2020 as compared to 3,021 units in the same month a year ago. The company sold 3,430 units of Hector, 458 units of Gloster and 122 units of ZS electric vehicles last month.

''We have ended the year on a high note with customers continuing to choose the best-in-class premium products from MG's stable. Going forward, we will have more excitement for the customers in January. We expect the momentum to continue as the MG brand enters more markets in 2021,'' MG Motor India Director – Sales Rakesh Sidana said. The carmaker said it will be taking preventive annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 10 days of January, which would affect its production during the month.

This coupled with lockdown restrictions could hamper supply chain as well, the automaker noted. The company said it continues to ramp up the production of its premium SUV Gloster and hopes to stabilise the production by March 2021.

It has received 3,000 bookings and retailed 1,085 units of the Gloster in two months, it added..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

