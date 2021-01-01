Soma Mondal takes charge as SAIL chairman; succeeds Anil Kumar Chaudhary

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday said Soma Mondal has taken charge as its chairman. Prior to this, she was the director (commercial) of SAIL, the country's largest steel-making company said.

A 1984-graduate in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela, Mondal started her career as a graduate engineer trainee at NALCO and rose to become director (commercial) at NALCO. She joined SAIL in 2017 as the director (commercial), it said.

She succeeds Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who superannuated on Thursday after serving the company for 36 years in various roles including junior manager and director (finance). Mondal said, ''Our immediate focus is to improve the topline (revenue) and bottomline (profit) of the company. We are charting out all strategies to improve value for all our stakeholders and make it structurally stronger.'' She added SAIL has a rich legacy with enormous contributions from its employees and leadership over the decades.