Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla's annual sales up 36% but comes short of delivery goal

CEO Elon Musk set a goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring.In the first nine months of the year, Tesla reported that it delivered just over 318,000 vehicles worldwide, including a record 139,300 in the third quarter.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:28 IST
Tesla's annual sales up 36% but comes short of delivery goal
CEO Elon Musk set a goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring. Image Credit: ANI

Tesla's annual sales rose 36 per cent, but the electric car company came short of its annual goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles. The company said Saturday that it delivered 499,500 for the year, including 180,570 SUVs and sedans for the October through December period. CEO Elon Musk set a goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring.

In the first nine months of the year, Tesla reported that it delivered just over 318,000 vehicles worldwide, including a record 139,300 in the third quarter. To reach a half million, Tesla would have had to shatter the record and deliver 181,650 vehicles from October through December. Musk sent an email to employees in December urging them to increase production for the rest of the quarter as much as possible, writing that Tesla has a "high-class problem" of demand being above what its factories can produce. But later the company told workers at the Fremont, California, plant that the Model S and X production lines would be shut down from Dec. 24 until Jan. 11, meaning most of the demand was for the Model 3 small car and Model Y small SUV. It appeared the company was getting close to 500,000 but needed a boost to make the number. On Tuesday, Musk tried to juice sales, tweeting that all Tesla cars delivered during the last three days of the year would get three months of the company's "full self-driving" option for free. It costs $10,000 to buy the self-driving option. Currently selected customers are testing the self-driving software on public roads but are still responsible for driving the vehicles, which Tesla has said cannot drive themselves.

Critics have said Tesla does not have the proper sensors to safely deploy fully self-driving vehicles.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...

Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee, ...

2 nabbed in UP's Banda in illegal mining case

Two people allegedly involved in illegal mining were arrested in Naraina police station area on Saturday, police said. Sham Shivhare and Sakir were booked about 15 days ago during an ongoing drive against illegal mining in the district, Sta...

Skirmishes along LoC making lives of people miserable: NC leaders

There should be an end to skirmishes along the Line of Control as they are making the lives of people in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir miserable, the National Conference said on Saturday. The party was referring to the losses suffered b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021