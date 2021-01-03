Left Menu
Development News Edition

Competition Comm to have regional presence; more streamlined processes: CCI chief

As it seeks to become more nimble as well as strengthen its prowess to clamp down on unfair business ways, the Competition Commission of India CCI plans to further streamline processes and also have its regional presence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 13:18 IST
Competition Comm to have regional presence; more streamlined processes: CCI chief

As it seeks to become more nimble as well as strengthen its prowess to clamp down on unfair business ways, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) plans to further streamline processes and also have its regional presence. The CCI, which has the mandate to check anti-competitive practices and also encourage fair business ways across sectors, has been making various efforts to bolster its functioning as a regulator.

Responding to a query on key learnings for the regulator amid the coronavirus pandemic and plans in the new year, its Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta said that regulators need to be nimble and dynamic in responding to the challenges arising out of such unforeseen events. ''Going forward, in 2021, you may expect CCI 2.0 where processes and procedure will be reviewed and streamlined. Also, paperless filings and virtual meetings will become a new norm. CCI will also have its regional presence...,'' he told PTI in a recent e-mail interview.

Recently, the watchdog streamlined its combination regulations by doing away with certain disclosure requirements relating to non-compete agreements. This was part of efforts to contribute to improving the ease of doing business in the country. In 2020, the CCI received around 85 combination filings and 74 of them were approved, including three with remedies.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola might prolong managerial career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints has better equipped him for the top job at City and he might stay in management longer than he had anticipated. The 49-year-old ...

Russia reports 24,150 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths

Russia on Sunday reported an additional 24,150 new coronavirus cases from the last 24 hours, including 3,851 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,236,787.Authorities said an additional 504 people had died, taking Russias official death...

Mayawati welcomes approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost Indias drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-1...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021