Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rourkela Steel Plant sets records in production, dispatch despite COVID challenges

The year-end performance also includes the best single-day production of 15,180 tonnes hot metal on December 30, and a record dispatch of 16,552 tonnes saleable steel on the last day of 2020, it said.The raw materials handling plant RMHP clocked the highest monthly base mix stacking of 10,92,111 tonnes in the last month.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 16:36 IST
Rourkela Steel Plant sets records in production, dispatch despite COVID challenges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of the state-run SAIL, on Sunday said it has registered an impressive performance in 2020, despite the COVID-19 challenges and set records monthly hot metal production of 4,06,397 tonnes and crude steel output of 3,62,388 tonnes in December. The year-end performance also includes the best single-day production of 15,180 tonnes hot metal on December 30, and a record dispatch of 16,552 tonnes saleable steel on the last day of 2020, it said.

The raw materials handling plant (RMHP) clocked the highest monthly base mix stacking of 10,92,111 tonnes in the last month. Other major achievements during 2020 include the highest single-day crude steel production of 13,336 tonnes on October 28 and saleable steel output of 21,354 tonnes on October 31.

''A power-packed national record created by the steel melting shop-II (SMS-II) has set in motion the process of the turnaround. It had clocked 48 blows to register the highest blow in a single converter on July 2, 2020,'' the RSP said in a statement. Besides, the steel plant registered the best performance in major techno-economic parameters such as the lowest energy consumption in November and the highest steel ladle life.

During the year, the RSP made a significant stride into the niche market by developing many import-substitute grade steel products, the statement said. With favourable market conditions prevailing now, the authorities of the RSP are now looking forward to scale new heights in 2021, it added.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cases to be filed within 72 hours against persons making derogatory comments on Pak Army: Minister

In a stern warning to protesting Opposition parties, Pakistans Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that court cases would be slapped within 72 hours against persons making derogatory remarks against the countrys Army. The Pakista...

Maha home minister lauds cop who saved man's life at rly stn

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday felicitated railway police constable Sujitkumar Nikam whose presence of mind at Dahisar station saved a 60-year-old commuter from being crushed under a local train. On Friday, passenger Ganp...

Rourkela Steel Plant sets records in production, dispatch despite COVID challenges

Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of the state-run SAIL, on Sunday said it has registered an impressive performance in 2020, despite the COVID-19 challenges and set records monthly hot metal production of 4,06,397 tonnes and crude steel output o...

Govt invites preliminary bids for 26% strategic sale in BEML

The government on Sunday invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. Govt has issued the PIMEOI for disinvestment of 26 per cent equity share capital of BEM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021