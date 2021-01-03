Spinny to expand to Mumbai, Kolkata, 2 other cities in 2021

Online used car retailing platform Spinny plans to expand its presence in four new cities in 2021, including Mumbai and Kolkata. The company saw a 82 per cent growth in 2020, selling 9,100 cars in the year on the back of expanded network and more customers looking for safe personal transportation despite liquidity issues, Spinny said in a statement.

The full-stack used car platform had sold over 5,000 pre-owned cars in 2019. Spinny had started its operations in Pune and Hyderabad at the fag end of 2019. Earlier, it was present only in Bengaluru and Delhi-National Capital Region.

The year 2020 was an year of ''extremes'' and the company is going into 2021 with continuation of its expansion plans that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 situation, Spinny founder and CEO Niraj Singh said. ''With momentum and validation of our services from positive customer response, we are convinced of offering a safe experience and we will be scaling our operations by expanding to new cities in 2021,'' Singh said.

''Our top-of-mind concern as we foray into new cities is to maintain and indeed further the quality of our buying and selling experience,'' he added. Spinny is expanding to Mumbai soon and will further start operations in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata later, he said.

The expansion into new cities will be funded using the Rs-315 crore capital raised from Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership earlier last year, he added. In early March last year, Spinny had raised USD 43.7 million (Rs 315 crore) in its Series B round led by Nilekani's venture capital fund Fundamentum Partnership, US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst Partners and Korean financial services conglomerate KB Financial Group.

''Our first original pivot was becoming a full-stack platform as we were certain that's required to deliver a delightful customer experience in an industry with too many variables and trust issues,'' Singh said. ''With the changing needs and expectations of the customers during the course of this pandemic, this full-stack capability allowed us the agility, the control to set industry benchmarks in terms of a contactless, safe and simple car buying and selling experience,'' he added.

The company said it has observed a significant reduction in the time taken to complete transactions, which has fallen to 3-5 days from a week earlier. Spinny has also launched many new features to make buying car a completely zero-contact experience such as Spinny 360, an industry first feature that offers a 360-degree, detailed view of every Spinny-assured vehicle that is available in the inventory in each city, it stated.

''With the ongoing pandemic, it is evident that every decision needs to be backed by strong safety and social distancing measures. Our emphasis on quality has helped us earn credibility and consumer trust,'' Singh said. Spinny said its BuyBack programme, which offers a guaranteed future resale value for 6, 12, or 18 months from the time of purchase, addresses the liquidity crunch faced during these uncertain times and makes owning a car more feasible and economical than the rental or subscription model.