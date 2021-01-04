Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown -The Times

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 06:56 IST
Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown -The Times

Scotland will on Monday enter another effective national lockdown, which is likely to last until spring, The Times newspaper reported. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled.

It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond Jan. 18, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3hGr7xB.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Jackson, Henry highlight record-busting regular-season finale

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a third consecutive post-season berth on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, as 23-year-old Lamar Jackson logged his second season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, a league record for quarter...

Tennis-Australian Open quarantine plan facing legal challenge - report

Apartment owners on the premises of a luxury Melbourne hotel are threatening legal action against plans by Australian Open organisers to use the hotel to quarantine players ahead of the Grand Slam, local media reported on Monday. The apartm...

Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported 5,211 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 1,448,755 infections and 127,213 deaths.The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly highe...

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Chinas securities regulator on Sunday said New York Stock Exchange NYSE plans to delist three Chinese telecom firms are political and that the impact will be limited.The NYSE on Thursday said it would delist China Mobile Ltd , China Unicom ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021