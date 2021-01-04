Bajaj Auto sales up 11 pc in December at 3,72,532 units

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in total sales at 3,72,532 units in December 2020. The firm had sold a total of 3,36,055 units in December 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 9 per cent at 1,39,606 units as compared to 1,53,163 units in the year-ago month, it added. Total motorcycle sales were at 3,38,584 units last month as against 284,802 units in December 2019, up 19 per cent, it added.

Exports jumped 27 per cent to 2,32,926 units as compared to 1,82,892 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said..