Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee surges 21 paise to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade

Further, most Asian currencies were trading stronger against the greenback this morning and could lend support to the domestic unit, it added.On the domestic equity market front, the benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader NSE index touched fresh record-high levels in early deals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:31 IST
Rupee surges 21 paise to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 72.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. Traders said hopes of COVID-19 vaccine also improved sentiments.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.93 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.90 against the greenback, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.24 per cent to 89.72.

''An improving global economic outlook as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out, rock-bottom US interest rates and ongoing Fed bond purchases have dented the dollar's appeal,'' Reliance Securities said. Further, ''most Asian currencies were trading stronger against the greenback this morning and could lend support to the domestic unit,'' it added.

On the domestic equity market front, the benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader NSE index touched fresh record-high levels in early deals. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 224.28 points higher at 48,093.26, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 74.85 points at 14,093.35. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 506.21 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.06 per cent to USD 52.35 per barrel..

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country. The developme...

Lotto247 Survey: 77% of Indian adults lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2020 has been a challenging year that no one could have predicted would turn out in the manner in which it did. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves globally, and its impact extended beyond an international health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021