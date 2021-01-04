Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google employees form workers' union in United States

More than 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a workers' union, the elected leaders of the union wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday. The "Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/04/opinion/google-union.html.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:22 IST
Google employees form workers' union in United States

More than 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a workers' union, the elected leaders of the union wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

The "Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/04/opinion/google-union.html. Google has been under fire https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-google-labor-idUSKBN28C35V from the U.S. labor regulator, which has accused the company of unlawfully questioning several workers who were then terminated for protesting against company policies and trying to organize a union. Google has said it was confident it acted legally.

"We're building on years of organizing efforts at Google to create a formal structure for workers," the union leaders wrote, adding that so far 226 employees had signed union cards with the Communications Workers of America. "Our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we've always done, we'll continue engaging directly with all our employees," Kara Silverstein, director of people operations at Google, said on Monday.

Also Read: World on threshold of new era of cooperation due to COVID crisis: Chandrasekaran

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Kara

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Giant LED screens put up at Singhu border to reach out to protesters

As more people join their agitation, farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Delhis Singhu border have installed giant LED screens and speakers to reach out to many protesters as possible. As their agitation entered the 37th day, ...

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

Alibaba founder Jack Mas absence from public view in the past two months, including missing the final episode of a TV show on which he was to appear as a judge, has fueled social media speculation over his whereabouts amid a Chinese regulat...

Greek PM leaves key jobs unchanged in new year reshuffle

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Monday in an attempt to give a boost to his conservative government, but left key ministers in place to give policy continuity for the economy and foreign affairs. As Greece...

UK first to roll out AstraZeneca shots in race to stem COVID surge

Britain began vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot on Monday in a world first, racing to give protection to the elderly and vulnerable as a new surge of cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals. Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021