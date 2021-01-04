Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaykay Enterprises forms JV with Germany's EOS to address 3D metal printing demand in India

Jaykay Enterprises, a part of diversified JK Group, on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture partnership with Germanys EOS, a global leader in 3D metal design and printing market, to address the need of 3D metal printing in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:05 IST
Jaykay Enterprises forms JV with Germany's EOS to address 3D metal printing demand in India

Jaykay Enterprises, a part of diversified JK Group, on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture partnership with Germany's EOS, a global leader in 3D metal design and printing market, to address the need of 3D metal printing in India. The joint venture (JV) will operate through a new subsidiary called NeuMesh Labs Pvt Ltd, headquartered at Bengaluru, with EOS providing technical knowledge, the company said in a statement.

It will support Indian companies to adapt metal 3D printing by offering 'EOS Additive Minds' consulting topics in the area of Design For Additive Manufacturing (DFAM), part screening and selection, topology optimisation and to generate business cases. ''Further, Jaykay Enterprises will invest in a print farm with options of both onsite and offsite capabilities,'' the statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the details of the shareholding pattern and investments in the JV. Commenting on the JV, Jaykay Enterprises Additional Director Abhishek Singhania said, ''The JV will address the growing need of metal printing in defence, aerospace and healthcare industry.'' Jaykay and EOS have substantial brand equity in the market. EOS is the global technology leader for industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, he added.

''A huge component of metal 3D market in our country remains unaddressed. Due to the ever-changing technology and limitation in the size and deposition rate in printing, companies are reluctant to invest in the technology. With EOS as our partner, we hope to overcome these limitations and make India self-reliant,'' Singhania said. EOS India Country Head Anand Prakasham said, ''Together, we will serve the demand for high-end technology in 3D metal printing in India. We look forward to a fruitful and rewarding journey ahead.'' Jaykay Enterprises had earlier invested in Nebula 3D which is in the business of scanning, modelling, reverse engineering, designing and benchmarking.

''With this new venture, Jaykay Enterprises will become an integrated player in the 3D metal printing market through its cutting-edge manufacturing technology,'' the company said..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses JNU student's plea to preserve witness CDRs in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed an application by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal for preserving mobile numbers, customer application forms and call detail records CDRs of witnesses, including police officials, in the conspirac...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...

Commission on minorities rights submits report to Pak SC on Hindu temple attack

A one-man commission on the rights of minorities submitted its report to Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday on the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, recommending that the shrines land should be retrieved from la...

Bank of Israel sees strong rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to bound back quickly in 2021 if the countrys fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained, the central bank said on Monday after keeping rates unchanged.The bank left its benchmark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021