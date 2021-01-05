Left Menu
Audi launches new version of A4 in India; Price starts at Rs 42.34 lakh

German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday launched the new version of its popular sedan A4 in India with prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The new fifth generation Audi A4 has a new design and is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/hr, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, ''we are extremely happy to start the year with the launch of the latest version of one of our bestsellers, the new Audi A4.'' In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer, he said adding, ''the mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena''. The new Audi A4 is available in two trims -- Premium Plus and Technology, with customisable interior features. It is also equipped with features such as keyless entry, gesture-based boot lid opening, power front seats with memory feature for driver's seat and three zone climate control.

The car also has a 12V mild hybrid system that minimises fuel consumption. The system comes with a belt alternator starter that shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 seconds between 55 kmph and 160 kmph. On the road ahead for the new year, Dhillon said, ''2021 will see a host of new launches and we are very excited with what lies ahead. With a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India.'' He said the launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards, which the company will announce shortly on its arrival.

