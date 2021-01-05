Sleepwell welcomes 2021 with its annual "Run for Health" Initiative

Left Menu
Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. has always encouraged people to lead a healthy and active life. Taking its vision for a healthy tomorrow forward, Sleepwell conducts an annual marathon "Run for Health" at the onset of every new year to celebrate fitness and health among its employees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:25 IST
Sleepwell - Run For Health 2021. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. has always encouraged people to lead a healthy and active life. Taking its vision for a healthy tomorrow forward, Sleepwell conducts an annual marathon "Run for Health" at the onset of every new year to celebrate fitness and health among its employees. In the light of the current pandemic, the brand took a unique and innovative initiative by conducting this event virtually on January 03, 2021 for all its employees across offices and factories in India.

300 plus employees participated in two categories in the run- one below 40 years and the other above 40 years. The former had options of either 3 km and 5 km run, while the latter opt for either 3 km or 5 km walk/run at a convenient time between 6 am to 6 pm completed the run or walk at preferred places. Despite the cold and rainy weather, people enjoyed the concept and very happy to be a part of such a sporting activity after a long time.

"At Sheela Foam, we firmly believe that when people are in good health, they develop and nurture a healthy environment around them which aid in their individual success as well as the success of the organization. This was made even more crucial last year as the virus further accelerated our already fast-changing world. Surviving with newer skills, thriving with fresher knowledge and being happy with continual improvements are crucial to succeed, however, only possible with unlearning what has become outdated and learning what creates value," said Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd., speaking about the initiative. "In fact, life is referred to as "Anubhavdhara" - a string of experiences and learning is a direct outcome of how we interpret and respond to those experiences. Therefore, the objective of our annual marathon is to inspire everyone to learn from our experiences and adopt a healthy lifestyle. We are overwhelmed by the participation of our employees in this marathon, even though it was conducted virtually, and look forward to organizing more such initiatives in the future. As we begin the new year, we wish everyone not just a happy but a healthy 2021," Rahul Gautam added.

This is the third year of the marathon, since its inception in 2019. Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer. It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India's leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company.

It has 10 state-of-the-art manufacturing units, a strong support of over 100 plus distributors and over 8000 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands approx. Thirty per cent market share of the Indian PU Foam industry. Its PU Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging and many others. A market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, a diverse product portfolio and robust R&D capabilities, define this pioneer in the business of comfort.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

