Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumers feel higher importance of sanitisation; cloth wash frequency rises amid pandemic: Survey

According to the survey that was carried out in the second half of 2020 for Whirlpool of India, 97 per cent of consumers felt that the importance of sanitisation has increased and 82 per cent of them claimed that they were worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside.Moreover, 87 per cent of the respondents stated that the frequency with which they wash clothes has gone up in recent times, said the survey that had a sample size of 500 individuals men and women aged 28-40 years in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:24 IST
Consumers feel higher importance of sanitisation; cloth wash frequency rises amid pandemic: Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

With consumers feeling the increased importance of sanitisation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the frequency with which they wash clothes has gone up, according to a survey conducted by data, insights and consulting firm Kantar. According to the survey that was carried out in the second half of 2020 for Whirlpool of India, 97 per cent of consumers felt that the importance of sanitisation has increased and 82 per cent of them claimed that they were worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside.

Moreover, 87 per cent of the respondents stated that the frequency with which they wash clothes has gone up in recent times, said the survey that had a sample size of 500 individuals (men and women) aged 28-40 years in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. ''People from Mumbai are most worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside at 89 per cent, followed by Chennai and Kolkata,'' it said.

As many as 87 per cent of the respondents claimed that worrying has led to an increase in washing of clothes in order to maintain hygiene and cleanliness (91 per cent), keep kids and elderly members safe from germs/allergens (83 per cent), prevent falling sick (82 per cent) and washing clothes worn outside after single wear (81 per cent). According to the survey, 79 per cent of the respondents claimed that hot water helps in sanitising clothes along with effective cleaning and removal of tough stains with 88 per cent consumers in Chennai believed that hot water cleans clothes more effectively -- the highest among other regions.

Commenting on the findings, Whirlpool of India Vice-President (Marketing) K G Singh said, ''People today are more vigilant of their health and hygiene than ever before.'' An official spokesperson from Kantar said the survey clearly indicates the stress and worry around sanitisation of clothes. Consumers are researching online to know of effective ways to clean their clothes and kill germs brought in from outside the home. ''Hot water, which is known to be effective in cleaning stains, has stood out as a top preference for consumers when opting for a washing machine along with the added benefits of sanitisation features.

''It is critical to take care of the hygiene and sanitisation of one's surroundings and clothes,'' the Kantar spokesperson added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Provide compensation in case of death of prisoner in Tihar jail, NHRC again tells Delhi govt

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that the Delhi Government should pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner UTP who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May ...

Cricket-South Africa win second test for 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

South Africa completed a sweep of their two match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second test on Tuesday. South Africa knocked off a target of 67 runs without loss as openers Dean Elgar 3...

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were ar...

Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody, till January 19, of all accused including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others arrested under stringent sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in conne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021