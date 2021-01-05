Devic Earth raises Rs 10 cr from Blue Ashva Capital

Green technology company Devic Earth on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from Blue Ashva Capital in a funding round. For Bengaluru-based Devic Earth, this is the first institutional funding, and the money will be use to expedite its growth, product development and expansion into global markets.

The investment is through the Blue Ashva Sampada Fund, the green tech firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Devic Earth was founded in 2018 by cardiologist Srikanth Sola, to help eliminate various health and environmental disorders originating air, water, or soil pollution.

Its offering 'Pure Skies' is an advanced and user-friendly solution to improve ambient air quality and comes with an intelligent Wi-Fi based technology to handle airborne gaseous and particle pollutants across industries, homes, and cities. Devic Earth's ability to solve air pollution at scale for cities and large outdoor areas, factories and industries would find application globally, Blue Ashva Capital founder Satya Bansal said.

Blue Ashva Capital backs sustainable and profitable businesses that help solve challenges in farming, decarbonisation, circular economy and small businesses with offices in India and Singapore..