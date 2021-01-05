Vietnam suspends flights from Britain, South Africa over COVID-19 variants

Vietnam suspends flights from Britain, South Africa over COVID-19 variantsReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:05 IST
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suspended inbound flights from countries with new COVID-19 variants, initially Britain and South Africa, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Phuc has told authorities to work on a list of other countries that should be covered by the suspension, the ministry said.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Nguyen Xuan Phuc
- Britain
- Vietnamese
ALSO READ
Cricket-De Kock happy with South Africa test captaincy SOS "for now"
New strain of COVID-19 is driving South Africa's resurgence
South African scientists identify variant of SARS-COV-2 virus
With new COVID-19 strain hospitals in South Africa struggles with capacity constraints
Swiss ban UK, South Africa travellers, believe mutant virus is circulating