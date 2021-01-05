Left Menu
Development News Edition

37 cr LED bulbs distributed in 6 yrs; 1.1 cr streetlights installed under UJALA, SLNP schemes: EESL

Till date, the implementation of these government schemes have resulted in cumulative energy savings of 55.32 billion kWh per year, Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL said in a statement.Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2015, zero subsidy UJALA and SLNP marks their sixth anniversary today Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST
37 cr LED bulbs distributed in 6 yrs; 1.1 cr streetlights installed under UJALA, SLNP schemes: EESL

State-owned EESL on Tuesday said that over 36.69 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme, while 1.14 crore LEDs have been installed under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) in the past six years. Till date, the implementation of these government schemes have resulted in cumulative energy savings of 55.32 billion kWh per year, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) said in a statement.

''Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2015, zero subsidy UJALA and SLNP marks their sixth anniversary today (Tuesday). Both programmes are being implemented by EESL. ''EESL has distributed 36.69 crore LED bulbs and installed 1.14 crore LED streetlights, resulting in cumulative energy savings of 55.32 billion kWh per year,'' the statement said.

Sharing further details, EESL said that under the UJALA scheme, it distributed over 36.69 crore LED bulbs across India. This has resulted in estimated energy savings of 47.65 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 9,540 MW and an estimated reduction of 38.59 million tonne CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission per year. Over 72 lakh LED tubelights and over 23 lakh energy-efficient fans have also been distributed at an affordable price under the programme, it said.

Under SLNP, EESL said it has installed about 1.14 crore LED streetlights across India. This has resulted in an estimated energy savings of 7.67 billion kWh per year with avoided peak demand of 1,280 MW and an estimated reduction of 5.29 million tonnes CO2 emission per year. In the statement, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said ''Both UJALA and SLNP have been at the heart of large-scale socio-economic transformation. They have not only reduced emissions and enabled sustainable development but have revamped household and public lighting systems across the country.'' He added that ''I congratulate EESL for successfully anchoring these programmes and completing six years of transforming the Indian power sector''.

EESL Managing Director (MD) Rajat Sud said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change is more real than ever before. ''We understand that energy efficiency is a powerful tool to mitigate environmental challenges of the future, while at the same time make a positive impact on the economy.'' He congratulated all state governments, urban local bodies, stakeholders and EESL's team for their continued efforts towards achieving the country's energy-efficiency goals. ''We will continue the hard work even in a post-pandemic world.'' PTI ABI HRS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major shots, and shots special to major champions

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are renowned for their power, so in a year no one could have imagined, perhaps it was only fitting the signature shot from their major championships came from shorter clubs. And then theres Collin Morika...

Punjabi singer Shree Brar held for song ‘glorifying’ violence

Punjabi singer Shree Brar was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly glorifying violence in his latest song, police said. The singer has come out with a song with provocative lyrics, promoting violence and anti-social acts to the extent of even ...

Johnson cancels his R Day visit to India due to growing coronavirus crisis in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India as Chief Guest, has cancelled his visit to the country later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new variant of ...

AAP, BJP spar over demolition of Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk

The AAP and the BJP continued to blame each other on Tuesday for the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that on December 20 last year, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021