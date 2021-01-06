PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 6

Left Menu
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU urged to push UK harder on tackling tax avoidance and money laundering https://on.ft.com/3b89m9a - Rio Tinto's pledge on cultural heritage policies faces big test https://on.ft.com/3rY8Hxa

- Paperchase files intent to appoint administrators https://on.ft.com/3960z52 - Rishi Sunak announces new 4.6 bln stg support package for UK business https://on.ft.com/391rZsQ

Overview - The EU is being urged to withhold legal permits allowing UK financial services companies easy access to the single market until Brussels gets tougher commitments from London to crack down on money laundering and tax avoidance.

- Rio Tinto's vow to improve its cultural heritage policies faces a test with the publication of a long-awaited report on the development of a huge underground copper mine in Arizona. - Paperchase looks set to be the first retail casualty of 2021 after the stationery group filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators less than two years after a previous financial restructuring.

- Rishi Sunak has announced a 4.6 billion pounds ($6.27 billion) fresh financial support package for struggling UK companies a day after the government imposed its toughest COVID-19 restrictions since last spring. ($1 = 0.7335 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

