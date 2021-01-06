Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from next week

SpiceJet said on Wednesday it would operate 21 new domestic and international flights from January 12. Currently, the Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:18 IST
SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet said on Wednesday it would operate 21 new domestic and international flights from January 12. The airline will introduce two weekly flights on the route from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE and increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah route to four weekly flights, according to a statement.

It will connect Jharsuguda in Odisha with Mumbai and Bengaluru with new flights, and operate bigger B737 aircraft on the Delhi-Jharsuguda route instead of the Q400 aircraft, ''thereby offering additional capacity'', the release said. In its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new daily non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad with Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25 after a two-month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, the Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 percent of their pre-COVID flights.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate

Asian markets were leaning toward a Democratic win in crucial Senate contests on Wednesday as Treasury yields hit 1 for the first time in 10 months on expectations of more debt-funded spending on COVID-stimulus, infrastructure and renewable...

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to a saga amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy...

Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19

Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11 and in the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.T...

Looking Young, Fit and Healthy Is No Longer a Distant Dream With the Ultimate Immunity Club - STAMIN

Newly Launched Fully Innovative Digitalized Gym With Private Pod at Ones Own Comfort Zone Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India STAMIN The Ultimate Immunity Club is for all those men and women who are looking for a real COVID FREE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021