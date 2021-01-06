Left Menu
Spanish Luxury brand Desigual expands its online presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury

Spanish fashion brand - Desigual, that forayed into India under Tablez, the leading organised retail group, expands its online presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury. Earlier in August 2020, Desigual launched its first concept store in Delhi and after having received tremendous response, the brand has partnered with Tata CLiQ Luxury to further strengthen its online presence and bring the bold, unique designs and bright hues of Desigual to customers across the country.

Desigual. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Spanish fashion brand - Desigual, which forayed into India under Tablez, the leading organised retail group, expands its online presence through Tata CLiQ Luxury. Earlier in August 2020, Desigual launched its first concept store in Delhi and after having received a tremendous response, the brand has partnered with Tata CLiQ Luxury to further strengthen its online presence and bring the bold, unique designs and bright hues of Desigual to customers across the country. Speaking on the collaboration, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Tata CLiQ Luxury to make Desigual's product portfolio more accessible to our existing and new customers. The collaboration envisions bringing together Tata CLiQ Luxury's extensive reach with Desigual's high fashion offering, to deliver a seamless shopping experience for the fashion-conscious Indian consumer."

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, adds, "We are delighted to bring Desigual, a brand much loved for its optimistic, differential aesthetic, to our discerning customers. With this addition, we are able to provide the savvy, global Indian with a truly international shopping experience - one that is focused on quality, authenticity and thoughtfulness." Desigual is characterised by the individuality and the unique character of its creations designed to authentically dress anyone who wants to be 100 per cent themselves and express their most creative side. The brand is Mediterranean in spirit, and this is where the inspiration comes from, which is conveyed through the designs, stores, and communication. Through its unique garments, Desigual aims to inspire people to be themselves and invite them to celebrate their authenticity. The brand adjusts to the needs of every customer through different categories like women, accessories and footwear. Collections include new designs, shapes, and patterns, and use sustainable materials and new fibers to offer a high-quality product.

