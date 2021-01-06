CIL optimistic of closing current fiscal with auction bookings of 120 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday said it is optimistic of closing the current financial year with auction bookings of 120 million tonnes (MT). CIL's concentrated efforts to book increased volumes of coal under e-auction to bolster sales revenue, especially in view of the narrowed margins in add-ons during the COVID-19 pandemic period, paid off with the company scoring a strong 76.2 per cent growth during April-December of the current fiscal, the PSU said in a statement.

''Encouraged by the buoyancy in its e-auction coal sales, CIL is optimistic of closing the current fiscal with auction bookings of 120 million tonnes (MT). It would be the highest ever since coal sales began under the auction hammer,'' the PSU said. The auction sales have surpassed the company's previous estimates and the company said that it is sure of allocating 120 MT of coal by the end of the current fiscal. The PSU booked 81.4 MT of coal under five auction windows progressive up to December of the current fiscal, displaying a robust 35.2 MT volume expansion compared to 46.2 MT it booked during the same period a year ago. Beginning October, CIL introduced special spot auction for coal importers, under which it had already booked 7.3 MT in three months.

Apart from increased volume bookings, premium over notified price has been gaining steadily since October with CIL as whole netting a 15 per cent premium during April-December. Among the subsidiaries, Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) clocked the highest 40 per cent increase over the notified prices with Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) registering 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

The company has identified specific mines in ECL, BCCL, CCL and SECL from where the response has been positive in e-auction and there is potential for further increase, the company said. Non-power sector consumers, under an exclusive auction window, booked 19.8 MT during the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal posting more than a three-fold increase against 6.8 MT the sector booked on a year-on-year comparison. Absolute increase is 13 MT.

For December, allocated 13.1 MT of coal surged ahead with 72 per cent growth compared to 7.6 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal. Premium earned over the notified price was 25 per cent. Notably, December saw a significant increase in bookings from power sector under special forward auction at 5.1 MT compared to 0.5 MT the same month a year ago, fetching a premium of 12 per cent. Even if CIL books December volume of 13.1 MT per month for the remaining three months of the fiscal, it would still comfortably coast to the highest ever e-auction sales of 120 MT, the PSU said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..