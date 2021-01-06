Sensex falls 264 points, IT and FMCG stocks under pressure

Equity markets witnessed a wave of selling in IT and FMCG stocks on Wednesday with key indices being dragged down by heavyweight Reliance Industries. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 264 points or 0.54 percent lower at 48,174 while the Nifty 50 slipped up by 53 points or 0.38 percent to 14,146.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT down by 1.3 percent and FMCG by 1.1 percent. Nifty metal, however, rose by 1.3 percent. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 2.6 percent to Rs 1,914.95 per share. FMCG majors ITC and Hindustan Unilever retreated by 2.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

IT stocks too suffered from Tata Consultancy Services down by 1.3 percent and HCL Technologies by 1.6 percent. Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto, too, traded in the negative terrain. But Power Grid Corporation added gains of 4.4 percent to close at Rs 196.25 per share. The others, which gained were Hindalco, JSW Steel, ONGC, GAIL, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

Meanwhile, global stock prices slipped as investors braced for the prospect that Democrats could win both races in a US Senate run-off election in Georgia, handing them control of the crucial chamber. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.38 percent while South Korea's Kospi tumbled by 0.75 percent.