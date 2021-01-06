Left Menu
Shiv Bose is new GM of Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa

With almost two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Bose would be spearheading the team and developing the hotels operations, a company statement said.Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Bose had served Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal and Le Meridien Nagpur as general manager.

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI): Hospitality service provider Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, run by the US-based Marriott International, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shiv Bose as its general manager with immediate effect. With almost two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Bose would be spearheading the team and developing the hotel's operations, a company statement said.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Bose had served Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal and Le Meridien Nagpur as general manager. Marriott International has more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands across 132 countries, the statement said.

