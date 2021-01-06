Udyog Manthan webinar to be held for promoting Quality and Productivity

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Railways, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal today said that Quality & Productivity are going to be two very important legs on which the future of Indian industry stands. Addressing a webinar of Udyog Manthan, he said that we must take forward our journey to build 'Brand India' and make production & services extremely efficient & effective in delivery. Through this, we can serve the world on the strength of our quality & value of our products, he added.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry is organizing Udyog Manthan - a marathon of focused sector-specific webinars for promoting Quality and Productivity in Indian Industry in association with Quality Council of India, National Productivity Council, and Industry bodies. It began on January 4, 2021, and will continue upto March 2, 2021. The webinar series comprising 45 sessions, will cover various major sectors in manufacturing and services. Udyog Manthan will identify challenges, opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices. It will enable learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realizing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Shri Goyal said that Udyog Manthan will be a harbinger of change in the way we work, in our mindset & will truly be remembered for the base that it will set for India to engage as a global player with high productivity & high quality. He said that this webinar series will be taken up with the true spirit that our Industry & Businesses have displayed time to time. This webinar will be considered successful in the actual implementations of the recommendations that come out of the discussions in Udyog Manthan, he mentioned.

Quoting the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has said "India does not want to merely fill global markets with its products. We want Indian products to win the hearts of people around the world.", Shri Goyal said that this is possible by adopting the high quality and improving productivity in a big way. He said that it is time that India, which aspires to be an integral part of the resilient global supply chain & aspires to serve markets around the world, also looks at improving the quality standards. He said that a very liberalised FDI framework has been provided for promoting investments in different sectors, including single-brand retail, coal, mining & manufacturing. We are opening up rapidly in a number of sectors & encouraging investment into India, the minister added.

Talking about the Governance transformation, the Minister said that Good Governance, Quick Governance & Transparent Governance are all hallmarks of a good government. In the last few years, the world has seen governance transformation in India into one in which global recognition & trust has been achieved, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)