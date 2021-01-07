Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emerging market inflows fell 13% in 2020 - IIF

This total included $13.2 billion into Chinese equities alone. Bonds and other debt attracted $16.6 billion from non-residents last month, the IIF said. considering that the COVID-19 shock meant one of the deepest and most violent outflow episodes on record." This year saw both the largest monthly inflow and outflow on records kept by IIF, with November seeing upwards of $75 billion inflows while March recorded a near $90 billion outflow.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-01-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 03:30 IST
Emerging market inflows fell 13% in 2020 - IIF
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Foreign investors poured $313 billion into emerging market portfolios last year, according to data from the Institute of International Finance, a 13% drop from total inflows in 2019 as global markets absorbed the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. The December figures show that EM securities attracted $45.9 billion, of which $29.3 billion went to equities. This total included $13.2 billion into Chinese equities alone.

Bonds and other debt attracted $16.6 billion from non-residents last month, the IIF said. The IIF called the yearly reading "impressive... considering that the COVID-19 shock meant one of the deepest and most violent outflow episodes on record."

This year saw both the largest monthly inflow and outflow on records kept by IIF, with November seeing upwards of $75 billion inflows while March recorded a near $90 billion outflow.

Also Read: Chinese national, 3 others arrested for loan apps fraud in Telangana

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 6- Pro-Trump protesters swarm U.S. Capitol, National Guard deployed

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the presidents demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senates Republican leader denou...

Facebook, YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Incs YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home. Faceb...

Ex-President George W. Bush condemns D.C. riots as 'sickening and heartbreaking'

Former Republican President George W. Bush condemned the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and said he was appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election.It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight, Bush...

Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction

The Trump administration on Wednesday found few takers at its sale of drilling leases in a pristine Arctic wildlife refuge, with an Alaska state agency emerging as the sole bidder for most of the acreage sold. The sale, which generated arou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021