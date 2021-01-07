Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel Q3 production up 6 pc at 4.08 million tonnes

JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 4.08 million tonnes in the third quarter (October to December), marking a growth of 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 2 per cent year-on-year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:00 IST
JSW Steel Q3 production up 6 pc at 4.08 million tonnes
The company has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year.. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 4.08 million tonnes in the third quarter (October to December), marking a growth of 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 2 per cent year-on-year. The company said its average capacity utilisation improved from 86 per cent of 2Q FY21 to 91 per cent for 3Q FY21.

The production of flat rolled products moved up 5 per cent to 2.98 million tonnes in 3Q from 2.84 million tonnes in 2Q. On the other hand, production of long rolled products jumped 22 per cent to 0.93 million tonnes from 0.77 million tonnes in the same period.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year. It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian Cricketers Association nominates Pragyan Ojha to IPL GC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets By Surya Desaraju

Government job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh will take up the APPSC recruitment tests using tablets, thanks to the new digital initiative to do away with answer sheets. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission APPSC has virtually revoluti...

Cricket-Play to win, home dominance make New Zealand top test nation

A play-to-win culture and dominance at home have propelled New Zealand to the top of the official test cricket rankings for the first time after a crushing win over Pakistan, helped in no small part by having the worlds best batsman. The Bl...

Pompeo says U.S. considering sanctions on those involved in Hong Kong arrests

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is considering sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and warned it could target the territorys economic and trade office in the Un...

Light-carrying chips advance machine learning, say experts

The researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have developed a new light-based approach to combine processing and data storage onto a single chip. The exponential growth of data traffic in our digital age poses some real ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021