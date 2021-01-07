Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union AMC aims to double AUM to Rs 10,000-cr

In the current market situation, we recommend asset allocation based mutual fund products, Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer of Union AMC, said.As for fixed income, he said that softer interest rate regime could continue in the near term till economic growth completely revives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:53 IST
Union AMC aims to double AUM to Rs 10,000-cr

Union Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday said it is looking beyond top 30 cities to double its asset base to Rs 10,000 crore withn a year. Union AMC's plan also comes against the backdrop of the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India, which is the co-sponsor of the fund house along with Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

The amalgamated entity now has more arsenals in terms of branches, manpower and number of customers, among others, Union AMC said in a statement. In addition, the fund house is looking to drive the business through mutual fund distributors rather than depending only on the bank branches to sell the financial product. Also, the fund house has hired a 40-member team to push growth.

''Armed with a committed and resourceful set of sponsors, a new CIO at the helm and a robust investment process that aims to deliver consistent returns, combined with an aggressive sales and marketing strategy we aim to double our AUM from current levels in a year's time,'' Union AMC CEO G Pradeepkumar said. The fund house said it is eyeing beyond top-30 cities or B30 cities in order to achieve its AUM target.

Currently, Union AMC's AUM from beyond top-30 is at 39 per cent against 16 per cent of industry average. The mutual fund industry has 45 players, which together manage assets to the tune of Rs 29.71 lakh crore. Union AMC is bullish on sectors such as IT and telecom and are underweight on utility and consumer discretionary sectors. ''Markets are expensive at this juncture, but are not in a bubble territory as yet. In the current market situation, we recommend asset allocation based mutual fund products,'' Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer of Union AMC, said.

As for fixed income, he said that softer interest rate regime could continue in the near term till economic growth completely revives. ''The key risk to both - equity and fixed income markets - would be any unanticipated spike in inflation leading to increase in interest rates,'' he noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Z...

Rugby-Ireland appoint former captain O'Connell as forwards coach

Former Ireland captain Paul OConnell has joined Andy Farrells coaching team as forwards coach, Irish Rugby said on Thursday. OConnell, who was capped 108 times and captained Ireland to their 2014 Six Nations triumph, will take up the new ro...

India delivered 9 consignments of COVID-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March

As many as nine consignments containing medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment PPE were handed over during March-December 2020 to Bhutan by India as assistance for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the Indian Embassy in Thimph...

Kenya: GDC signs fund grant worth Ksh 1.6 billion

A parastatal of Kenyas government, Geothermal Development Company GDC has ensured and signed a grant contract for the funding of KSh 1.6 billion for testing and drilling program at the Paka element of the Baringo-Silali geothermal project i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021